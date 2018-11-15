65th All India Co-operative week celebrated in Kulgam

KULGAM, NOVEMBER, 14:
Co-operative department Kulgam today organized a day-long event to mark the 65th All India Cooperative Week here at district headquarters Kulgam.
DDC Kulgam Dr Shamin Ahmad Wani was the chief guest on the occasion.
Deputy Registrar, Chairman Co-operatives Society Kulgam, Chief Agriculture Officer, supervisory staff and a large number of elected managing committee members of the cooperative societies, cooperative institutional employees, civil society members also participated in the function
Speaking on the occasion, chief guest stressed on the members to run societies with more efficiency for the better social and economic development.
He said that people should come forward to join the societies and work with the Cooperative Department for better progress and economic growth of the State.
Highlighting the achievements of Cooperative Department in Kulgam, the Deputy Registrar said that a number of Rs 155.58 lakh has been provided to different types of cooperative societies of the district for their business development under ICDP scheme and Rs 77.18 lakhs for the development of poultry sector under NCDC scheme he added
Several experts and speakers threw light on the importance, duty and role of the Cooperative Moment in providing services to the common people.