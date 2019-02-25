65000 farmers in Budgam to get PM- KISAN scheme benefits

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, FEBRUARY 24:
A daylong awareness programme on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM KISAN) was held on Sunday where Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar distributed certificates among dozens of farmers.
On the occasion, DC said that 65000 farmers have been verified and updated to get the first installment benefits under the scheme across the district. She lauded the concerned departments including Revenue and Agriculture for their expeditious work in coming up with the list in short span of time.
She said the scheme launched is to encourage and support farmers financially to boost them for farming. She said that it is an additional step ahead for the recognition of farmers and engage them in the development process.
Among others, the programme was attended by the ADDC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ACR Budgam Zaffar Shawl, Chief Agriculture Officer Budgam, Shabir Ahmad Allaqband, Tehsildar Budgam Nusrat and various other officials of Revenue, Agriculture and other concerned departments.