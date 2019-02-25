About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

65000 farmers in Budgam to get PM- KISAN scheme benefits

Published at February 25, 2019 01:12 AM 0Comment(s)336views


Rising Kashmir News

BUDGAM, FEBRUARY 24:

 A daylong awareness programme on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM KISAN) was held on Sunday where Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar distributed certificates among dozens of farmers.
On the occasion, DC said that 65000 farmers have been verified and updated to get the first installment benefits under the scheme across the district. She lauded the concerned departments including Revenue and Agriculture for their expeditious work in coming up with the list in short span of time.
She said the scheme launched is to encourage and support farmers financially to boost them for farming. She said that it is an additional step ahead for the recognition of farmers and engage them in the development process.
Among others, the programme was attended by the ADDC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ACR Budgam Zaffar Shawl, Chief Agriculture Officer Budgam, Shabir Ahmad Allaqband, Tehsildar Budgam Nusrat and various other officials of Revenue, Agriculture and other concerned departments.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top