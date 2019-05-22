650 kg poppy straw recovered in Ramban

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized 650 kg of poppy straw in Ramban district.

Based on inputs, a police team under the supervision DySP Headquarters Asgar Malik laid a naka at Digdol area on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

During checking of vehicles, police intercepted an oil tanker bearing registration number JK02-6735 which was on its way from Kashmir.

Police recovered 33 gunny bags filled with poppy straw like substances weighing about 650 kilograms from one of the empty compartment of the oil tanker.

The man was apprehended and further investigation was started. A case in this regard has been registered under FIR Number 123 of 19 under section 8/15 of NDPS act stands registered against the accused persons at Police Station Ramban.