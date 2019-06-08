65-year-old man drowns in HeffShirmal

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police finds body of a non-local in South Kashmir

A 65-year-old man drowned in a nallah at Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that Mohammad Ismail Kumar (65) son of Mohd Ramzan Kumar of Heff Shirmal slipped inside the nallah and drowned while he was performing the ablution.

Soon after the incident, local volunteers rushed to the spot and immediately launched searches to trace out the body. However, after hectic efforts, the locals retrieved the body of the deceased from the nallah near Litter in neighbouring Pulwama district.

An official also confirmed the incident and said that police has taken the cognizance and started further investigations in this regard.



Meanwhile, a body of a non-local was recovered under mysterious conditions from Tengwani area of Keegam in Shopian. After conducting the medico-legal formalities, the body of the deceased has been shifted to PCR Srinagar for further necessary action. GNS

