65-Year-Old Australian Tourist Dies due to cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Srinagar, March 4
An elderly tourist died due to cardiac arrest at famous tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Official sources told GNS that the tourist identified as Andrew Tafie, 65, fell unconscious at a local hotel and was rushed to nearby hospital where he breathed last his last.
They said that Andrew, a resident of Australia, died due to cardiac arrest.
A police official while confirming the incident told Global News Service (GNS) that the tourist from died due to the heart attack.
He said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered in this regard and further investigations were taken up.(GNS)