About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

65-Year-Old Australian Tourist Dies due to cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Published at March 05, 2019 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)273views


65-Year-Old Australian Tourist Dies due to cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Srinagar, March 4

 An elderly tourist died due to cardiac arrest at famous tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Official sources told GNS that the tourist identified as Andrew Tafie, 65, fell unconscious at a local hotel and was rushed to nearby hospital where he breathed last his last.
They said that Andrew, a resident of Australia, died due to cardiac arrest.
A police official while confirming the incident told Global News Service (GNS) that the tourist from died due to the heart attack.
He said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered in this regard and further investigations were taken up.(GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top