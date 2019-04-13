65-year-old among 4 booked under PSA in Kulgam

April 13, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A 65-year-old person was among four booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kulgam district of south Kashmir and shifted to Jammu jail.

The 65-year-old Jamaat member, Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh of Rampora village of Qaimoh, who was already in Police custody was slapped with another PSA and shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu.

Sheikh was first booked under the PSA in 2016 and lodged at Kathua Jail.

His PSA was quashed following which he was released in May last year, days ahead of the wedding of his daughter.

However, he was again arrested in August and shifted to Kathua Jail.

The High Court earlier quashed his PSA in February, but Police did not release him and instead kept him under detention at the District Jail in Mattan, Anantnag.

Few days back he was sent to Police Station Qaimoh, raising hope among the family that he might be released.

But to their surprise, he was again booked under the PSA.

“I fail to understand how my aged husband suffering from multiple ailments is a threat to the State,” said his wife.

Meanwhile, three more youth from Kulgam, Javid Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Maqbool Khan of Bogam, Rameez Shah son of Manzoor Ahmad Shah of Souch village and Gulzar Ganie son of Ali Mohammad Ganie of Arreh Kulgam were also booked under the PSA and shifted to Kotbalwal Jail.

Javid was booked under the PSA vide order number DMK/15/2019, Rameez vide number DMK/16/2019 and Gulzar vide number DMK/17/2019.

The trio, according to family, was arrested more than two weeks ago.

A Police officer confirmed the slapping of four persons including the Jamaat member.

He said that all of them were involved in anti-national activities and as such were booked under the PSA.

After execution of the PSA by the District Magistrate, all four persons were shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu for lodgement, the officer added.

