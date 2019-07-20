6,114 pilgrims pay obeisance at cave shrine

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the 19th day of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, 6,114 yatris paid obeisance at the cave shrine. Till date 2, 38,974 yatris had the darshan of the shivling at the cave shrine.

Today, the upward movement of yatris remained totally suspended from Baltal route due to rain and slippery track conditions.