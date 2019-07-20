About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

6,114 pilgrims pay obeisance at cave shrine

 On the 19th day of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, 6,114 yatris paid obeisance at the cave shrine. Till date 2, 38,974 yatris had the darshan of the shivling at the cave shrine.
Today, the upward movement of yatris remained totally suspended from Baltal route due to rain and slippery track conditions.

 

