61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Sixty-one government forces' personnel and 11 civilians were killed while 142 people were injured in 177 militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the first four months of 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said.

The statement by Sulekha, Director, MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary of JK.

She said that the injured included 73 force personnel and 69 civilians.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said 86 militants were killed this year in the state and vowed that anti-militancy operations will continue.

He had also said 450 militants were operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the militant infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of Pakistan as 16 militant camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).

