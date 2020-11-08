6000 residential units for Kashmiri migrant employees

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Land identified for 1620 flats, work for 4380 flats under various stages of sanction

Responding to reports in some sections of media about construction of 1680 flats as transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees recruited under the PM’s package, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction has clarified that apart from only 1620 flats for which land is being identified, work is at various stages of sanction for 4380 flats. The 1680 flats being mentioned in reports are part of the 4380 flats for which all procedures have been completed and Administrative Approval has been accorded.

Further the Government is committed to constructing 6000 residential units for the employees recruited under the PM’s package. Land for 1620 flats is at various stages of identification / transfer. On the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor in the Administrative Council meeting held on 21st October, 2020, at Srinagar, a Committee under the chairpersonship of Principal Secretary, Revenue, has been set up to resolve all pending land related issues of the said PMDP project, in a limited time frame.

Principal Secretary to Government, PWD(R&B) has also been assigned a role to personally monitor the pace of construction of the projects.