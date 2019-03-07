6000 patients provided financial assistance under various schemes: SKIMS

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least 6000 patients suffering from various life threatening diseases have been benefited under various schemes at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.

In a statement issued here, SKIMS said it provides relief to poor patients suffering from various life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, Advanced liver diseases etc. through various financial assistance schemes.

Approximately 6000 patients have been benefited under these schemes so far.

“During the year 2017-18, 1200 patients have been helped through SKIMS Endowment Fund created, which receive donations from individuals and various public or social organizations,” it said.

As per the statement 2,500 patients were benefited through Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) for BPL, 1500 under Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund within RAN.

It said 800 patients were given financial assistance under Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund –Corporate Social Responsibility (HMCPF-CSR)—sponsored by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI.

The statement said these schemes cover poor patients who belong to BPL category and are suffering from life threatening diseases.

Director SKIMS Dr Omar Javid Shah said these schemes are aimed to help poor patients.

“We appreciate people/social organizations who donated funds to help poor patients. A transparent mechanism is in place to benefit poor patients under these schemes as per set guidelines,” he said.

He appealed people from all walks of life to donate funds and help to save precious lives. As per the statement any donations/contributions may be credited to the account number SB-0342040100015060, IFSC Code: JAKA0SKIMSS, J&K Bank, SKIMS Soura.