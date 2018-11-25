600 people detected with hepatitis B, C in Shopian

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 23:
Nearly 600 people have been detected positive for hepatitis B, C virus in past seven months in south Kashmir’s Shopian district with health department failing to make medicines available for patients.
According to health officials, Shopian witnessed the major health crisis following which an assessment was carried by the health department in the district from April this year.
“A total of 14000 people were screened in the past seven months. Of them, 599 were tested positive for hepatitis B and C,” said Dr Yousuf Naikoo, Block Medical Officer (BMO), Shopian.
He said of the total positive cases, 115 had hepatitis B while as rest of the cases were detected for hepatitis C adding that majority of the cases belong to Vehil zones and its adjoining villages.
Dr Naikoo attributed the cause of the infection of the liver to unsterilized instruments used by dentists and infected blades by barbers.
“There are multiple causes and most of the cases are due to dental extractions. Mostly children and elderly were affected in the villages,” he said.
“We invited chemists and gave them training of how the disease spreads.”
The BMO said they have also held drives and sealed few illegal dental clinics and barber shops which were found using unsterilized instruments which is cause of the concern.
Hepatitis B and C are contagious life-threatening liver diseases primarily spread by blood-to-blood contact and largely through intravenous drug use and infected medical equipment. Both the conditions can lead to liver cancer.
Dr Naikoo also said they screened the patients with help from Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar stating that almost 80 poor patients were diagnosed free of cost.
A doctor at Shopian hospital said most of the people preferred private clinics for treatment rather than government hospitals due to lack of medicines.
Dr Naikoo lamented that they didn’t receive medicines (both for hepatitis B and C) from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) this year pushing patients to the wall.
“We have not received the medicines until now. Seventy patients received treatment at Anantnag hospital. Patients had to bear huge cost of medicines,” he said.
The BMO also said they recently held a meeting with top officials of DHSK wherein they were informed that the Directorate approved the medicines through Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) but they are yet to receive the supply.
Controller Stores, DHSK, Dr Nishat Shaheen was not aware about the shortage. "Let me see and take the matter with the directorate, "she said.
In March this year, the outbreak created panic in Shopian as people were diagnosed with hepatitis after which DHSK deputed epidemiologists to investigate the reasons for the infection.
State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) Dr SM Qadri said it was the first outbreak this year and they had already issued an advisory for public in March.
“People are unaware. Parental role is a must for tackling the virus,” Qadri said.
In 2017, at least 161 cases of hepatitis were reported between January-December across Kashmir but the cases are increasing.
In 2013 hepatitis C broke out in Takiya-Magam and Sundbrari villages in Kokernag. The health department had then noted 2,034 persons for treatment in Takiya-Magam village.
