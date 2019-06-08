600 kanal encroached land retrieved in Kulgam

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of Revenue Officials on Saturday retrieved 600 kanals of encroached land in Chakpora Zangalopora village, offcials said.

The drive was conducted in presence of District Development Commissioner Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani, they added.

The DDC assured that the drive will continue in all areas of the district and all encroachments on the state as well as Kahcharai land will be removed. He also said strict action will be taken against the encroachers for indulging in unlawful activities.