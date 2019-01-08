60-yr-old man dies of severe cold in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 07:
The body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from Babhar village of Pulwama district on Monday late afternoon.
Reports said the locals spotted the male body lying in an orchard at Babharvillage of Pulwamaand accordingly informed the local police.
The police team reached the spot and recovered the body.
A police officer identified the deceased as Abdul Aziz Bhat (60) son of Ali Mohammad of DadooraPulwama.
After conducting all legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for last rites.
“Subsequently, a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigations were taken up,” the police officer said.
He said apparentlyit seems that the man has died of extreme cold. GNS