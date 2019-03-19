60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

A 60-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Qazigund in south Kashmir on Tuesday, official sources said.
One Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Churat Qazigund, was run over by a train on Srinagar-Banihal track at Qazigund.
A case has been registered in this regard and investigation launched.
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Qazigund in south Kashmir on Tuesday, official sources said.
One Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Churat Qazigund, was run over by a train on Srinagar-Banihal track at Qazigund.
A case has been registered in this regard and investigation launched.