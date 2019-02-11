60 postgraduates among 3085 prisoners lodged in JK jails

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 10:
Sixty postgraduate prisoners are among 3085 lodged at various jails across Jammu Kashmir as of December 2018.
The Prisons department data, compiled for October-December 2018 quarter, reveals that 60 prisoners with postgraduate qualification are among 3085 including 82 foreign nationals lodged at various jails in the State.
Of these 2568 prisoners including 116 females are under-trials, constituting 83.24 percent of the total prisoner population.
The remaining prisoners – 232 - are convicts comprising 227 male and five female convicts, while 283 persons lodged in jails are categorized as “detenues” and two “others”.
Another 145 prisoners have graduate degrees and of them 107 are under-trials, 11 convicts and 27 detainees.
A total of 1146 prisoners are under-matric and of them 947 are under-trials, 101 convicts, and 97 detainees.
Of the total prisoners, 733 are illiterate, 567 are matriculates, 380 have passed 10 2, 47 have done three-year degree courses and seven hold technical, professional degree or a diploma.
As of December 2018, of the 2568 under-trial prisoners, the highest 1038 under-trials including 80 females are behind bars on charges of murder followed by 617 persons held under NDPS Act including 15 females, 411 including seven females are facing charges of rape offence, 182 are lodged under Arms Act, 109 on other charges, 69 for attempt to murder charges, 55 on theft charges, 21 for kidnapping and abduction, 26 for dowry deaths and four for burglary.
Fiver under-trials are in jails under the Dowry Prohibition Act, six are imprisoned for committing crimes against women, eight held for violation of Foreign Exchange and Regulation, 10 are held under Explosive and Explosive Substance Act, three are held for cheating and one under-trial is lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act.
Of the 232 convicts lodged at different jails in the State, the highest 102 prisoners are murder convicts followed by 48 rape convicts, 35 NDPS convicts, 27 convicts of other charges, five convicted of attempt to murder.
Three are convicted under Arms Act, four are convicts for dacoity and burglary, one convicted of TADA Act and Explosive and Explosive Substance Act, two are theft convicts and two are convicts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and counterfeiting.
The Prisons department documents reveal that of 3085 prisoners, 122 are government employees, which include 98 under-trials, 21 convicts and three detainees.
The highest 917 prisoners are labourers, 828 are unemployed, 699 are associated with agriculture, 436 are self-employed running some sort of business while 83 are from different professions.
A source said that the prisoners comprise separatist leaders, activists, militants and their over ground workers besides those held under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
There are 15 jails in the State which include two central jails, 10 district jails, one special jail for teenage stone throwers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and two sub-jails.
A source said following the dramatic escape of Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jhatt from the clutches of Police at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on 6 February 2018, the prisons were fortified to prevent any attack from militants or chances of escape.
Besides, CCTVs and Intercom Systems are installed for monitoring activities of the prisoners in the jails, he said.
The escape of Jhatt, who was killed in a gunfight with the government forces on November 28 last year, had led to the shifting of hardened prisoners like militants or separatist leaders to the jails outside Kashmir.
The hardened prisoners including PSA detainees are lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu and other high secure jails in the State.
After the government amended section 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (JKPSA) on July 13 last year, the PSA detainees can be lodged in jails outside the State.
Before the amendment, the act stipulated that PSA detainees should not be lodged in outside state jails.
