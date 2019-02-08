60 pilgrims stranded at airport as Air India fails to take them on board

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
Air India on Friday left 60 Umrah pilgrims stranded at Srinagar airport after issuing boarding passes to them.
The pilgrims alleged after charging them Rs 17,500 per passenger from Srinagar to New Delhi, the airlines refused to take them on board. The pilgrims are still at the airport waiting to be flown to Jeddah.
“We are 60 pilgrims here. We were supposed to travel yesterday but our flights got cancelled due to snowfall,” the pilgrims said.
The pilgrims alleged as they had a connecting flight from New Delhi to Jeddah on Friday, the Air India taking advantage of their situation offered them tickets costing Rs 17,500 per passenger from Srinagar to New Delhi.
The pilgrims said on Friday upon reaching the airport, the airlines issued them a boarding pass on flight AI 1828 but the flight never arrived.
“Our boarding timing was 4 p.m but it is 8 p.m and we are still waiting at the airport. There is no official communication from the airlines,” the pilgrims said.