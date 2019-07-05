6 years on, F&ES aspirants await selection list

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

File sent to Home Department: DG

Government has failed to declare the final selection list of candidates for several posts in the Fire and Emergency Services Department since 2013.

The aspirants have been protesting for the last six years against the government for not releasing the list.

"We have sent our reply to the home department which has to decide now about the recruitment," DG Fire and Emergency Services told Kashmir News Service (KNS).

In 2013, fire and emergency department notified various post of fireman, drivers, foreman and junior assistant and subsequently held written test for the candidates.

Candidates said that their written and physical tests were held twice in 2013 and 2018, yet the final selection list has not been released.

"Home department has to take a final call," the DG said.