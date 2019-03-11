6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

March 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A six-year-old boy drowned in a water tank inside the premises of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Monday.

Aahil Mirza, a resident of Ujjan village, accidentally fell into the water tank while playing on Sunday evening, they said.



His body was recovered from the underground tank and handed over to his family for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the police said.

(Representational picture)