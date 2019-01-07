6 structures gutted in Sherbagh Anantnag fire

Srinagar:
At least six structures were gutted in a massive fire that broke at Sherbagh area of Anantnag town in the wee hours of Sunday.
The damaged structures included three shops and three residential houses—causing damages worth crores.
According to eyewitness, the fire broke out in a building housing a clinic which soon engulfed the entire structure damaging all the medicines and quickly spread to the adjacent houses.
Locals accused Fire and Emergency Services personnel of reaching late at the spot, resulting severe damage to their prosperity. Fire and Emergency Service officials said the blaze spread to the nearby structures which resulted in partial damage to six of them. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the fire from spreading further, the officials said. They said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
"It took atleast half an hour for the fire brigade personnel to reach on the spot. As soon as the flames were discovered, we called the Fire and emergency district headquarter at Sarnal and also informed them at Lal Chowk fire station, which lies barely 300 metres from the spot. But the lone fire tender from Lal Chowk reached after 20 minutes while the other fire trucks from Sarnal reached half an hour of the call and till then the fire had spread to adjacent houses. Sarnal fire station is no more than one and a half kilometers away from here but still it took them half an hour to reach here," lamented a local. The damages could have been subsidized had the fire tenders reached on spot at time, he added.
Divisional Fire Officer for Anantnag, Muhammad Shaban, said that the allegations are baseless and their men and machinery was at the spot within minutes.
"Our men responded to the call instantly as within five minutes we had dispatched fire tenders towards the spot. We also ensured that the loss was minimal and brought fire trucks from Mattan as well as Achabal fire stations. The adjacent structures were old and mostly wooden, that added fuel to the fire. The locals were of a great help who cooperated and even helped our men to douse the flames. The collective efforts of our men and locals successfully prevented the fire from spreading in this congested area," said Divisional Fire Officer Anantnag. Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has demanded necessary help be provided to the affected.
"Very unfortunate incident of fire at Rishi Mohlla Anantnag, which has destroyed many houses and shops there, spoke with DC (deputy commissioner) Sb (sahab) and asked him to provide all necessary help to the families," she wrote on Twitter.