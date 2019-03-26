About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

6 sarpanchs, panch join JKPM in Kangan

In Kangan, Jammu Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) Monday got a major boost when six sitting Sarpanchs and one panch, namely Manzoor Ahmad Lone (Kangan – A), Aijaz Ahmed Rather, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Hakim Din, Farooq Ahmed Lone (Kunmula Panch), Showkat Ahmed Lone, Imran Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Lone (Manigam), Mohammad Akram Kalas, Mohammed Younis Bajad and Mohammad Hussain Pukhtoo joined the party and said that they aligned with Dr. Shah Faesal's vision.
JKPM leader Shehla Rashid formally inducted them and warmly welcomed them into the party fold and took note of their concerns. Shehla Rashid termed this “a major boost for the party's strength, as the newly inducted Sarpanchs are mostly young men who are passionate about restoring the lost dignity of Kashmiri people.” Shehla Rashid further said that, “decentralisation and devolution of real power to the Panchayat level representatives is the most urgent democratic reform that is needed.”

