6 pilgrims died in 4 days, yatra toll reaches 22

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News/PTI

20,915 pilgrims pay obeisance at cave shrine

Six persons have died in last four days during the ongoingyatrato Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the death toll in this year's pilgrimage to 22, officials said on Saturday.

"Six pilgrims died due to various causes during their pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath," the officials said here.

Among the dead are 18 pilgrims, two 'sevadars' (volunteers) and two security personnel deployed on duty en route the cave.

In addition to these, 30 others have suffered injuries due to shooting stones and other causes since the commencement of the pilgrimage on July 1, the officials said.

Deaths due to cardiac arrest triggered by lack of oxygen in the area around the cave shrine have been common over the years, prompting the ShriAmarnath Shrine Board to issue regular health advisories to the pilgrims.

All pilgrims are required to get a fitness certificate issued from a doctor before undertaking the pilgrimage to the shrine located at an altitude of 3,888 metres.

Nearly 2.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance to the naturally formed ice-lingam in the cave shrine in the 19 days of the yatra this year.

The yatra will conclude on August 15, coinciding with RakshaBandhan.

Meanwhile, on the 20th day of the ongoingAmarnathyatra, 20,915 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The yatra commenced from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes and is progressing smoothly. Till date, 2,59,889pilgrims had the darshan at the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.