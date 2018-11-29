6 persons injured in road mishap at Mamer

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Six persons were injured in a road mishap at Mamer area of Kangan Tehsil of Ganderbal district on Wednesday, reports said.
An official said that the a Figo car with without plate on its way from Srinagar to Kargil collided with a (Matador) bearing registration number JK01E/6191 on Srinagar-Leh highway at Mamer Kangan resulting in injuries to six persons.
The injured persons identified as Mohd Irfan balti son of Mohd Hussain, Sujat Ali son of Murtaza Ali, Mohd Hussain Balti son of Ali Mohd Balti residents of Kargil and Arpeeta Ajaz daughter of Ajaz Ahmad shah Yasmeena begum wife of Ajaz Ah Shah and driver Ashiq Ahmad kumar son of Mohd Ramzan kumar resident of Fraw Gund.
The injured were immediately shifted to Trauma hospital Kangan for treatment where doctors referred them to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.