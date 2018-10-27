6 militants laid to rest, thousands attend funerals

Shafat Mir / Noor ul HaqKulgam / Baramulla, Oct 26:
Six slain militants were laid to rest at their native places after thousands of people participated in their multiple funerals Friday afternoon in Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla.
The four militants, who were killed in the evening gunfight on Thursday at Kharpora, Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district were identified as Owais Lone of Hawoora, Muzamil Magray of Watoo and Amir Tantray of Damhal Hanjipora, all hailing from Kulgam district, and Sahir Makroo of Arwani Anantnag district.
Sahir had joined the militant ranks more than two years ago when he was a 12th standard student while the other three were active for a year now.
At least two youth suffered bullet wounds after government forces fired at the stone-throwing protesters at Redwani area of Kulgam district while five others were injured with pellets at Damhal Hanji Pora.
According to a senior health official, “Two youth were brought to Sub District Hospital Bijbehara with bullet wounds but the injuries were not fatal. Five other youth with pellet injuries were treated at Sub District Hospital Damhal Hanji Pora who were discharged instantly after their treatment.”
Meanwhile, 30 persons were injured after a load carrier they were travelling in met with an accident at Koril area of Kulgam.
The injured were heading back to their homes after participating in the funeral prayers for one of the slain militants, Muzamil Ahmad in Aharabal area of Kulgam.
Kulgam witnessed shutdown for the sixth straight day over the civilian and militant killings while a strict shutdown was also observed in Anantnag district for the fifth day.
Stray incidents of clashes were also reported from several areas of Anantnag town while CRPF personnel went “berserk” in Masjid Al-Noor lane of Nai Basti in Anantnag main town and broke windowpanes of several houses and damaged parked vehicles.
Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain Lashkar-e-Toiba militants Akil Rasheed Sofi and Minhaj-ul-Mohiuddin in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Friday morning.
Police said 21-year-old Akil Rasheed, son of Abdul Rasheed of Khanpora Baramulla and his associate Minhajul Mohiudin, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin of Brath Kalan, Sopore were killed at Athoora area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Thursday.
As the body of Akil reached his hometown at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, thousands of people from old town, Khanpora, Baramulla and adjacent areas assembled at Khanpora and offered funeral prayers of the slain militant.
Akil was buried at Martyrs Graveyard at Khanpora amid pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.
Akil, who joined militant ranks on 5the September 2018 is survived by old-aged-parents and a lone brother.
On 7th September 2018, the family filed a missing report at Police Station Sopore.
Later in a video message that surfaced on social media, Akil’s mother had asked his son to return and shun the path of militancy.
However, after 52 days Akil’s body reached his home draped in a white shroud.
Akil’s family alleged the government forces harassed and tortured him leading to his joining militant ranks, a claim denied by Police.
Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Minhaj at Brath Kalan, amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Armed militants gave gun salutes to the slain militant at Brath Kalan.
Police handed over his body to the family Friday afternoon.
In a statement, Police said Akil was involved in a grenade attack on CRPF at Sangrama Sopore on 4the September 2018 in which two CRPF personnel had sustained injuries.
"A case under FIR No 90/2018 under section 3/4 Explosive Substance Act, 307 RPC was registered. He was also involved in many other attacks in the area," Police said.
They said Minhaj-ul-Mohiudin was also involved in many militant attacks and civilian atrocities in the area.
"He was involved in the killing of civilian Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh of Bomai Sopore on 8the November 2017. A case under FIR No 319/2017 under section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code, and 7/27 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Sopore."
Following the local militant killings in Athoora Kreeri, a complete shutdown was observed in Baramulla and Sopore town.
All the entry and exit points leading to Khanpora were seized.
Heavy contingents of government forces were deployed in old town Baramulla and near Khanpora bridge to thwart any protests.
Clashes between protesters and government forces were also witnessed at Khanpora.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the killings of two militants in Athoora, Kreeri, authorities had decided to close all colleges and higher secondary schools in Baramulla and Sopore.