6 militants killed in Chrar, Shopian gunfights buried

Javid SofiShopian, Jan 23 :
Six militants, three each belonging to Al-Badar and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), who were killed in two separate gunfights with forces in Chrar-e-Sharif area of Budgam and Shoipan in South Kashmir in two days, were laid to rest in their respective villages of Shopian and Pulwama amidst pro-freedom and anti Indian slogans on Wednesday.
Three Al-Badar militants Sabzar Ahmad Mir alias Abu Hurrarah son of Ali Mohammad Mir of Lassipora village of Pulwama, Tawseef Ahmad Wani alias Abu Ummar son of Ghulam Mohuidin Wani Nowpora village of Pulwama and Syed Rubaan alias Abu Zarar son of Syed Mohamed Hussain of Nazneenpora village of Shopian were killed in a gunfight with forces in Hapatnar area of Chrar-e-Sharif in Budgam on Monday.
The bodies were handed over to heirs on Tuesday afternoon and reached their native places in the late evening.
Three Hizb militants Shamsul Haq Mengnoo alias Burhan Saani of Draggad village of Shopian, Amir Aziz Bhat alias Abu Huzaif of Chidipora village of Shopian and Shoib Shah alias Qasim of Heff Shirmaal village were killed in gunfight with forces in Karewas of Shirmaal village in Shopian on Tuesday and their bodies were handed over to heirs in the evening.
From early morning today, thousands of people including men and women gathered in six villages, which fall within the radius of around 8 square kilometers in the twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian to the attend the funeral prayers of the deceased militants.
Multiple funerals were offered for all the deceased militants despite inclement weather conditions.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani addressed mourners in Draggad Sugan telephonically and asked them to value the sacrifices rendered by youth of Kashmir like Shamsul Haq Mengnoo.
"The sacrifices shouldn't go in vain," he said and asked people to stay away from upcoming elections.
Shoaib,who had schooling upto class 8th, had joined militant ranks on December 11, 2017 while Sabzar, Amir, Tawseef, Rubaan and Shamsul Haq (BUMS dropout) had joined militant ranks in 2018.
The residents of Chidipora said Amir had made informed a police officer in 2014 his intention to join militant ranks when has studying in class 10th.
“In 2014, a police official visited Central Public School Chitragam along with the then chief minister. The official put a mathematical problem before class 10th students and announced he would give a cash prize of Rs one thousand to the student who solves the problem first. The first to solved the question was Amir. After giving him the cash prize, the police officer asked him what he would like to become in future. Amir in reply told him he would become a militant,” they said.
Tawseef was buried at around 11.30 am while Sabzar, Rubaan, Amir and Shoaib were laid to rest in the graveyards in their respective villages in afternoon.
Shamsul Haq, who is brother of IPS officer, was buried at 4:30 pm amidst chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Islamic and anti-India slogans.
Some youth pelted stones on forces camp in Chillipora, a village in the neighborhood of Sugan. The force personnel resorted to aerial firing to disperse the stone pelting youth.
A complete shutdown was observed in twin districts of Pulwama nd Shopian against the militant killings.
The mobile internet service remains suspended in the twin districts.