6 militants killed in Anantnag, Kreeri gunfights

Shafat Mir/Noor-ul-HaqAnantnag/Baramulla, Oct 25:
Six militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Anantnag in south Kashmir and Kreeri in north Kashmir on Thursday.
A police official said a joint team of army and SOG launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in Kharpora area of Arwani in Anantnag district after receiving specific information about presence of some militants there.
"The gunfight raged as soon as the forces fired some warning shots towards the suspected house," he said.
Four militants were killed in the gunfight so far, he said, adding that the operation was going on when reports last poured.
One of the deceased militants has been identified as Sahir from Arwani while identity of other three was being ascertained.
The CASO and subsequently killing of the militants triggered clashes near the encounter site and its adjacent areas. The joint team of police and paramilitary troops fired tear smoke shells and pellets to quell the protests.
However, when reports last came in, the operation amid clashes was going on.
Meanwhile, two militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with the forces at ChandkootAthoora area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
SSP BaramullaImtiyazHussain told Rising Kashmir that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army’s 29 Rashtria Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and CRPF after receving inputs about presence of militants at Athoora, Kreeri.
“While searches were on, militants hiding in a house fired on the search party,” he said.
The SSP said despite giving numerous opportunities and making all efforts to motivate militants to surrender, the holed-up militants fired indiscriminately on forces from automatic weapons.
“During the exchange of gunfire, two militants were killed,” he said.
Hussain said identity of deceased militants was being ascertained.
“The deceased militants are donning long beards and hair. We are unable to ascertain their identity yet. We can't say whether they are foreigners or locals,” he said.
Police said an AK rifle, one Insas rifle and other arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.
“An FIR has been registered in the instant case and investigation has been taken up,” they said.
Police sources said the house belonging to Mohammad Akbar Chopan was damaged in the gunfight.
A police spokesman appealed people not to venture inside the gunfight site as it can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.
“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any,” he said.
After the gunfight erupted, clashes broke out between protesters and policemen near the encounter site.
The clashes continued throughout the day.
The internet service in north Kashmir and other parts of Valley was suspended after the encounter started.