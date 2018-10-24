6 killed in clash after dispute over panchayat poll in Gujarat

Press Trust of IndiaBhuj
Six people were killed in a clash in Gujarat's Kutch district following a dispute over village panchayat elections, police said Wednesday.
An argument erupted between members of two communities late Tuesday night over the sarpanch's (village head) election held sometime ago in Chhasra village in which a woman had won, Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police M S Bharada said.
"Some members of a community held a grudge against the other after facing defeat in the election.The argument over the issue escalated and people from both the sides attacked each other with sharp weapons," he said.
Six people were killed on the spot in the clash.
The deceased were identified as Magan Ahir (27), Bharat Ahir (28), Bhargav Ahir (26) and Chetan Ahir (38), all from the same family, Abid Sabbar Bhulia (25), son of the woman sarpanch, and Amad Abdul Bhulia (70), he said.