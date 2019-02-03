6 killed as 11 coaches of train derail in Bihar

Press Trust of IndiaSonpur
At least six passengers died and 29 others were injured early Sunday when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's Vaishali district, railway and police officials said.
The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express originated from Jogbani in Kishanganj district and the accident took place around 4 am. Prima facie, a rail fracture led to the derailment, they said.
One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches - S8, S9, S10 and six more coaches have derailed, he said.
The Railways had earlier said that seven people were killed in the accident. However, it issued a clarification later, putting the death toll at six.
"It was on account of a communication gap at hospitals in Vaishali district that a mix-up occurred. One dead person at a hospital was counted among those who lost their lives in the train mishap. Later, upon verification, it was found that he was not a passenger of the train," Kumar said.
The deceased have been identified as Ilcha Devi (66), Indira Devi (60), Shamsuddin Alam (26), Ansar Alam (19), Shaida Khatoon (40), Sudarshan Das (60), the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.
Of the 29 people wounded in the accident, two have suffered grievous injuries, while 27 have received "simple injuries", the GRP said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital here, where the doctors referred the seriously wounded to Muzaffarpur and Patna.