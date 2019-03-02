About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

6 killed, 39 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

Published at March 02, 2019 09:10 AM 0Comment(s)1965views


6 killed, 39 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

Agencies

Srinagar
Six passengers including a woman died and 39 others were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Udhampur district on Friday late night.
 
Reports reaching a local news agency said that the bus ( JK02BR-5503) skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge near Chaner area of Majalta.
 
The incident occurred last night when the Kashmiri bound passengers were traveling in the bus towards Srinagar from Jammu.
 
Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla while confirming the mishap and said that five persons including a woman died on the spot while as 40 others were injured.
 
Immediately a rescue operation was launched by teams of revenue, Civil defence and police reached on the spot, DC said adding that 40 injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, however one among the injured succumbed later.
 
A team of officials from the district headed by Tehsildar rushed to GMC for assisting injured patients and coordinating with authorities there, DC said.
 
(GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top