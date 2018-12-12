6 illegal structures demolished despite public resentment: LAWDA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 11:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday conducted a demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing, in Wangund, Friends Colony, Dangerpora and Teilbal areas of the summer capital.
In a statement, LAWDA spokesperson said the demolished structures include a double storey structures, one single storey and a shop. The structures were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions. During drive there was resistance from the locals in these areas, the spokesperson said. “During the drive there was resentment from the public who attacked the demolition squad with bricks and made almost an attempt over the life of one demolition squad member Khursheed Ahmad Lone,” he added.
According to Enforcement Officer at LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigor to remove all the illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.
He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area. During the drive legal action was initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake, official said.
Further, all the public residing within the LDA jurisdiction are hereby directed that not to go for any sort of illegal constructions, encroachments. He said, enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal construction across its jurisdiction. Moreover the Tipper, Load carried owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lake without permission..