6 IAF officers, civilian killed in Budgam helicopter crash

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 27:
Six personnel of Indian Air Force (IAF) and a civilian were killed after an IAF helicopter crashed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.
The helicopter crashed in an open field at Garend Kalan village of Budgam at around 10:10 am.
Among the killed IAF personnel included a pilot and a co-pilot.
“Seven casualties took place which including six IAF men and a civilian. The bodies were retrieved in a charred state,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Khurshid Ahmed Shah told Rising Kashmir.
The killed civilian was identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, 20, who was hit by the jet in a brick kiln.
People, Army, Police and officials of Disaster Management rushed to the spot soon after the chopper crashed into two and caught fire while smoke was emanating from the site for hours.
The pictures and videos from the crash spot were shared on social media, displaying a crash site in flames.
“There was a huge fire, and we couldn’t save anyone. There were blast sounds,” said a local.
The fire was doused later.
Initially, three bodies including those of a pilot, a co-pilot and a civilian were recovered from the site of the incident.
However, hours later officials recovered four more bodies from the spot.
An IAF statement said its Mi-17 V5 helicopter from the Srinagar Airfield was on a routine airborne mission.
“The helicopter crashed at around 10:10 am near Badgam, J&K. All six air warriors onboard the helicopter suffered fatal injuries. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” the statement said.
However, the identities of the deceased IAF personnel were not known yet.
Reports said the helicopter, some 50-years-old, developed some technical snag and crashed.
The crash happened in the backdrop of tensions between India and Pakistan over air strikes following which the Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Dharamsala, Kullu, Manali and Shimla airports were temporarily shut for civil airlines.
Reports said many flights had either been diverted or put on hold by the airport authorities.
The commercial flight operations resumed hours later when the Notice to Airmen (Notam) issued by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was withdrawn, reports said.
Vistara Airlines said that the airspace restrictions that were announced on Wednesday for Northern India have now been removed.
“We plan to operate our regular schedule to Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Leh starting Thursday,” the airline tweeted.
On Wednesday, Pakistan Air Force jets entered into the Indian air space “dropping bombs in Nowshera sector, while it claimed to have shot down two IAF jets and arrest of an IAF commander”.
On Tuesday, IAF jets went across the Line of Control and government claimed to have damaged “Jaish-e-Mohammed camp at Balakote, killing militants and their senior commanders”.
