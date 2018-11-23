6 Hizb, LeT militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

One of the slain militants Azad Dada was involved in killing RK founding editor: Police
Shafat MirBijbehara (Anantnag), Nov 23:
Six militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with forces at Satkipora village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.
A police official said army’s 3 RR and SOG unit of Anantnag police on a credible information about presence of militants cordoned off a suspected spot inside the orchards at Sakipora, Bijbehara.
He said troops launched operation on a hideout in foothills of Waghama Sutkipora of Bijbeihara Anantnag to track down the militants.
He said while security men were conducting searches, they came under fire from the hiding militants.
“The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, six militants belonging to LeT and Hizb were killed,” the official said.
He said it was one of the most successful operations of forces this year. “It was a clear operation with no collateral damage”.
The deceased militants were identified as Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada Malik (LeT) s/o Nazir Ahmad Malik R/o Idgah Mohalla Arwani, Bijbehara Anantnag; Unais Shafi Bhat (HM) s/o Mohammad Shafi Bhat R/o o Takiya Maqsood Shah, Bijbehara; Basit Ahmad Mir (LeT) s/o Ishtiyaq Ahmad Mir R/o Pushwara, Khanabal of Anantnag; Atif Nazar (HM) R/o Waghama Bijbehara, Anantnag; Firdaus Ahmad Mir son of late Mohammad Yusuf Mir of Maspuna Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad Malik R/o Kawani, Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
The police official said Azad Malik, 30, was a top commander for Lashkar and had joined the militant ranks on January 2, 2017. “Basit, 20, had joined militancy in July this year”.
Basit’s close friend, Yawar Nisar was was killed in a brief encounter with troops on August 4 last year after joining the Let on July 13 2017.
The police official said Azad Malik was among the three militants involved in killing of Rising Kashmir founding editor, Syed Shujaat Bukhari on June 14 this year.
Shujaat and two of his security guards were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Press Enclave during the holy month of Ramadan on June 14 evening.
The official said a hue and cry notice was issued against Azad and three other militants on the basis of material evidence collected against them.
The slain militants were buried at the graveyards of their respective places amidst chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Islamic and anti-India slogans.
Azad Malik was buried in martyr’s graveyard at his native Arwani village after six back to back funeral prayers. Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers amidst chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan, pro-militant and anti-India sloganeering. Two militants appeared at his funeral and offered a gun salute to their fallen associate.
Azad was working as a driver before joining the militancy. He was married and having a three-year-old son also.
Thousands managed to reach Pushwara locality in Basit’s funeral to pay tributes to the deceased militant despite police sealing all the entry points to the area.
Authorities barred the mobile internet services in the Anantnag town since midnight.
The stone pelting incidents took place at Khanabal, K P Road and Laizbal areas after the killing of militants.
The spontaneous shutdown was observed in Anantnag and Bijbehara townships.
In Khanabal, forces resorted to aerial firing and tear smoke shelling to disperse the stone-throwing protesters.
Three youth were injured in the clashes. One of them, who was hit by bullet in arm, was referred to Bone and Joints hospital, Barzulla for specialised treatment.
Meanwhile, thousands of people also participated in the funeral prayers of two deceased militants, Firdous Ahmad Mir and Shahid Bashir Malik at Maspuna village of Pulwama and Kawni village of Awantipora amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Firdous had joined militant ranks on May 15, 2017 and was working as a mason before joining militant ranks.
He had earlier come alive from two encounters in Pulwama outskirts and was LeT's district commander for Pulwama.
Firdous is survived a brother and three sisters besides his parents.
Shahid, a graduate drop out, had joined militant ranks on June 8, 2017.
He is survived by two brothers besides parents.