6 gamblers arrested from Chatterhama: Police

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One held for selling fake parking tickets

Police on Thursday arrested six gamblers during a raid at gambling site at Chatterhama area of Zakura.

Officers while raiding the gambling site have seized stake money of rupees 30,560 and playing cards from the gambling site.

A case FIR No. 09/2019 under relevant sections law stands registered in Police Station Zakura and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile police received complaints regarding selling of fake parking tickets near GPO residency road Srinagar.

Acting on these complaints, a police party of Police Station Kothibagh arrested one accused identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Reshi son of Shakeel Ahmed resident of Tangmarg along with fake parking tickets from the spot.

A case FIR No 07/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.