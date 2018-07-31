6 drug peddlers arrested in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
Six people were arrested on charges of drug peddling in two separate incidents in Samba and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.
In the first incident, a police party intercepted a car last night at Sunderbani belt in Rajouri district and three people were arrested with 18 grams of brown sugar, he said.
The accused were identified as Rahul Sharma, Mohit Baba of Rajouri district and Parwaiz Ahmed of Seri Khawaja in Poonch district, he added.
In the second incident, one person was arrested with 20 grams of heroin in Samba district, the police official said, adding that the accused was identified as Surinder Singh.
The police, later, arrested his two accomplices -- Abhishek Sharma and Ajay Sharma.