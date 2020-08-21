6 die in Kashmir, JK toll 578

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

With 683 fresh cases, infection tally reaches 30,717

Six more persons died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in J&K taking the number of casualties to 578 while over 683 fresh cases were reported Thursday, officials said.

As per the government, the fresh casualties include three from Srinagar while Baramulla, Pulwama and Budgam reported one death each.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in J&K has soared to 578 which includes 537 from Kashmir and 41 from Jammu.

So far, Srinagar has reported 185 deaths, Baramulla 90, Budgam 46, Anantnag 43, Pulwama 41, Kupwara 39, Kulgam 31, Shopian 26, Bandipora 22, and Ganderbal 14.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has reported 29 deaths, Rajouri three, Doda, Poonch and Udhampur two each, and Ramban, Kathua and Samba one each.

J&K reported 683 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday which include 569 from Kashmir and 114 from Jammu division, pushing the total infection tally to 30,717.

The government said of the total 8,33,403 test results available, 8,02,686 returned negative and 30,717 positive which include 6914 active positive cases while 23,225 have recovered and been discharged including 728 persons discharged during the past 24 hours.

It said, so far, 4,23,481 persons had been put under observation including 41,798 in home quarantine and 6914 in isolation while 44,503 people are under home surveillance and 3,29,688 persons have completed their surveillance period.

In Kashmir, Srinagar has a total of 7412 cases, Baramulla 2535, Pulwama 2205, Budgam 1974, Anantnag 1946, Kulgam 1753, Kupwara 1724, Bandipora 1696,

Shopian 1617, and Ganderbal 1096.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 2133 cases, Rajouri 801, Kathua 681, Udhampur 664, Ramban 631, Samba 599, Doda 350, Reasi 336, Poonch 333, and Kishtwar 186.



