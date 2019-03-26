6 decades on, Uri middle school operates from rented rooms

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government Middle School Atishampora Boniyar is functional in a rented accommodation from the year 1956, 63 years from now the administration have failed to build its own structure, since eight classes are taught by six teachers in a single rented room.

“The school has 26 total enrolled students and are taught by six faculty members, with one room for class work, one for office use only,” head teachers, Mehbooba Monga told KNO. She said that, “the school was in the rented building from the day it was started, years after India attainted independence,”

As per the official reports with the school the class wise enrolled students in the institution are class 8th has three, 7th two, 6th class three, 5th class two. Fourth primary has the only one enrolled student, third primary has three students, and however no student is enrolled in class 2nd primary. Four, eight students are in the Fist and KG classes respectively.

“The school has been shifted to the nearby Panchayat Ghar after 61 years in the year 2017 where it is functional in single room,” head teacher told KNO. One of the student said that they get irritated and disturbed while messed up in one room and could not even concentrate on studies.

“There is only one class allowed in one room since we are eight classes, we usually fail to understand which class is going on and what book to open up,” said one of the students to KNO.

Most of the parents have bunged to send their wards to the said school because of lack of infrastructure; they question how a middle school could be functional from just one room. “The middle school lacks the entire basic infrastructure, the should have at least nine rooms, a library and a washroom which the education department failed to provide for over six decades,” the locals told KNO.

Mohd Maqbool Shah, ZEO Boniyar told KNO that they have taken the matter into prime consideration and in near future the bottleneck would be resolved. “Since the elections are coming, so hopefully after elections the some teachers would also be transferred,” Shah told KNO.

He added that the department would rent more rooms to accommodate the classes till the school building would be built. Chief Education Officer, (CEO) Baramulla, Gh. Mohammed Lone told KNO that this is not done and is not fair with the students, the department would immediately remove this loop hole, since this came to my notice now first time by KNO.

“I along with my team will take immediate actions so that students would not suffer,” Lone told KNO. He added that Boniyar zonal education officer (ZEO), would be also informed regarding the matter, so as to take a required step.