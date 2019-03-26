About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

6 decades on, Uri middle school operates from rented rooms

 Government Middle School Atishampora Boniyar is functional in a rented accommodation from the year 1956, 63 years from now the administration have failed to build its own structure, since eight classes are taught by six teachers in a single rented room.
“The school has 26 total enrolled students and are taught by six faculty members, with one room for class work, one for office use only,” head teachers, Mehbooba Monga told KNO. She said that, “the school was in the rented building from the day it was started, years after India attainted independence,”
As per the official reports with the school the class wise enrolled students in the institution are class 8th has three, 7th two, 6th class three, 5th class two. Fourth primary has the only one enrolled student, third primary has three students, and however no student is enrolled in class 2nd primary. Four, eight students are in the Fist and KG classes respectively.
“The school has been shifted to the nearby Panchayat Ghar after 61 years in the year 2017 where it is functional in single room,” head teacher told KNO. One of the student said that they get irritated and disturbed while messed up in one room and could not even concentrate on studies.
“There is only one class allowed in one room since we are eight classes, we usually fail to understand which class is going on and what book to open up,” said one of the students to KNO.
Most of the parents have bunged to send their wards to the said school because of lack of infrastructure; they question how a middle school could be functional from just one room. “The middle school lacks the entire basic infrastructure, the should have at least nine rooms, a library and a washroom which the education department failed to provide for over six decades,” the locals told KNO.
Mohd Maqbool Shah, ZEO Boniyar told KNO that they have taken the matter into prime consideration and in near future the bottleneck would be resolved. “Since the elections are coming, so hopefully after elections the some teachers would also be transferred,” Shah told KNO.
He added that the department would rent more rooms to accommodate the classes till the school building would be built. Chief Education Officer, (CEO) Baramulla, Gh. Mohammed Lone told KNO that this is not done and is not fair with the students, the department would immediately remove this loop hole, since this came to my notice now first time by KNO.
“I along with my team will take immediate actions so that students would not suffer,” Lone told KNO. He added that Boniyar zonal education officer (ZEO), would be also informed regarding the matter, so as to take a required step.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

6 decades on, Uri middle school operates from rented rooms

              

 Government Middle School Atishampora Boniyar is functional in a rented accommodation from the year 1956, 63 years from now the administration have failed to build its own structure, since eight classes are taught by six teachers in a single rented room.
“The school has 26 total enrolled students and are taught by six faculty members, with one room for class work, one for office use only,” head teachers, Mehbooba Monga told KNO. She said that, “the school was in the rented building from the day it was started, years after India attainted independence,”
As per the official reports with the school the class wise enrolled students in the institution are class 8th has three, 7th two, 6th class three, 5th class two. Fourth primary has the only one enrolled student, third primary has three students, and however no student is enrolled in class 2nd primary. Four, eight students are in the Fist and KG classes respectively.
“The school has been shifted to the nearby Panchayat Ghar after 61 years in the year 2017 where it is functional in single room,” head teacher told KNO. One of the student said that they get irritated and disturbed while messed up in one room and could not even concentrate on studies.
“There is only one class allowed in one room since we are eight classes, we usually fail to understand which class is going on and what book to open up,” said one of the students to KNO.
Most of the parents have bunged to send their wards to the said school because of lack of infrastructure; they question how a middle school could be functional from just one room. “The middle school lacks the entire basic infrastructure, the should have at least nine rooms, a library and a washroom which the education department failed to provide for over six decades,” the locals told KNO.
Mohd Maqbool Shah, ZEO Boniyar told KNO that they have taken the matter into prime consideration and in near future the bottleneck would be resolved. “Since the elections are coming, so hopefully after elections the some teachers would also be transferred,” Shah told KNO.
He added that the department would rent more rooms to accommodate the classes till the school building would be built. Chief Education Officer, (CEO) Baramulla, Gh. Mohammed Lone told KNO that this is not done and is not fair with the students, the department would immediately remove this loop hole, since this came to my notice now first time by KNO.
“I along with my team will take immediate actions so that students would not suffer,” Lone told KNO. He added that Boniyar zonal education officer (ZEO), would be also informed regarding the matter, so as to take a required step.

News From Rising Kashmir

;