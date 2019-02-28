6-day workshop on ‘Therapeutic Services for Children with Special Needs’ held

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 27:
Directorate of Samagra Shiksha organized 6-day State level workshop on “Therapeutic Services” for Resource Persons (RPs) and Special Education Teachers (SETs) for “Inclusive Education” under Samagra Shiksha.
As per an official, the motive of the workshop was to enhance the skills of the Resource Persons (RPs) and Special Education Teachers (SETs) while dealing with Children with Special Needs (CWSN). Resource Persons (RPs) and Special Education Teachers (SETs) from both Jammu and Kashmir division participated in the said workshop.
The initial 03 days of the workshop focused on Speech Therapy for which Dr. S M Tarique, Resource Person provided essential tools and techniques to impart speech therapy in inclusive settings followed by practical sessions and demonstrations to gain hands on experience. This was followed by 3 day workshop on Occupational Therapy for children with Sensory Difficulties and Autism, the official added.
Dr. Mahek Uttamchandani and Pooja Choramale, the Occupational Therapist from Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy Centre, Mumbai were the Resource Persons.
The trainees had interactive practical sessions with the Resource Persons to get an in-depth and clear vision of problem solving approach in a more concrete way.
The participants shared their knowledge skills and approach for the effective therapeutic interventions at gross root level.