Published at December 23, 2018 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)258views


6 CRPF men injured in Arwani grenade attack

Shafat Mir

Anantnag:

 Six CRPF men were injured after unknown persons lobbed a grenade during clashes in Hassanpora locality in Arwani area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening.
A police official said the grenade attack took place as forces were retreating from the Hassanpora, Arwani area of Bijbehara after calling off Cordon and Search operation (CASO).
He said local youth started hurling stones on the forces personnel during which a grenade was also lobbed from the crowd on CRPF party, causing splinter injuries to six CRPF men.
The injured CRPF men were evacuated to hospital, where they were given medical aid and later discharged.
The injured CRPF men were identified as constable Mohammad Rafiq Mir, constable Leyaqat Ali Khan, constable Surbjeet Singh, constable Parmanand Kormi, constable Zia ul Haq and constable Ram Nath Lohra, all belonging to 90 battalion of F coy.
After the grenade attack, more force personnel rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.
The locals alleged that during the CASO, forces had gone berserk and damaged several parked vehicles in the area.

 

