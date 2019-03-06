6 cops, 2 prisoners injured in Mattan accident

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least six cops and two accused persons were injured on Tuesday after the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident on way to Court Complex Kulgam.

The mishap as per police took place at Kheerbal Mattan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said that a vehicle in which six cops and two accused persons were onboard was heading towards Court Complex Kulgam from Sub-Jail Mattan when the mishap took place.

“In the mishap, some police personnel and two accused persons onboard received minor injuries,” he said, adding that the injured were taken to hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries and all stated to be stable.

He said few of them have been discharged after receiving preliminary medical treatment while two accused persons and some police personnel continue to receive medical treatment, adding that police is investigating the cause the of accident. KNS