6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

June 18, 2019 | Agencies

Six civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.



A police officer told a local news agency that suspected militants hurled a grenade towards police station Pulwama which exploded on the roadside.



In the explosion, six pedestrians were injured and were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. Among the injured, two critically wounded were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.



Following the blast, the government forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

(GNS)