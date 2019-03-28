6 cases of theft, burglary solved: Police

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Wednesday claimed to achieve a major success after solving various theft cases by arresting several notorious thieves from the city and recovery of stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

In a statement issued here police said, Rajbagh Police Station had received a complaint from Shahid Ahmad Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir of Kangan Ganderbal that a theft has occurred in his office “Flexituff international Ltd” located at Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh Srinagar.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 18/2019 U/S 457, 380/RPC was registered at Police Station Rajbagh and investigation was initiated. During the course of investigation four suspects namely Muneeb Ah Shah son of Ab Rashid of Reshipora Quimoh, Asif Ahmad Mir son of Ab Ahad of Larbal Beerwa Budgam, Mukhtar Ah Mir son of Gh Mohd of Rawalpora Khanshab Budgam and Imran Ashraf Bhat son of M Ashraf of Shamus Abad Bemina were called up.

When the officers spoke to them about the thefts in city, the officers investigating the case learnt about their involvement in thefts and burglaries. Subsequently property worth lakhs was recovered, which includes Apple Laptops, Gas cylinders, heaters, stoves, Vacuum cleaner, Officer-Chairs, volts transformer, Printers, Rice cookers, Carpets, Gas stoves, Invertors etc among other items.

During further course of investigation they also revealed that they had lifted a vehicle loaded with iron from Parimpora few days ago for which case FIR No. 82/2019 U/S 379/RPC was lodged at Police station Parimpora.

Police Station Sadder solved various cases of theft and arrested many accused persons involved in various theft cases. Sadder Police was able to work out a vehicle theft case and recovered a Baleno car bearing registration No JK01AE-7211 and one auto. Accused person Gulzar Ahmad khan son of Showket Khan of Bandipora has been taken into custody, thereby solving case FIR No 18/2019 U/S 379 RPC and FIR No. 43 /2019.U /s 379 RPC were solved.

Few days ago a theft was reported from a Samsung mobile shop at Rangreth area. Again Sadder Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused person in this case. While investigating the case, officers recovered electronic gadgets worth lakhs of rupees, thereby solving case FIR No. 47/2019 U/s 457/380 RPC.

One more theft had occurred in the area of Sadder Police Station at Yayil wherein one transformer was stolen for which case FIR No 12/2019 U /S 379 RPC was registered. Within shortest time Police party from Police station Sadder recovered the electric servo Transformer and arrested accused Mohd Anwer Bajraan son Ali Shan Bajraan of Kalkote at present Yayil.

Police has constituted two special teams for the professional and result oriented investigation of theft cases registered in the city. Complainants have been informed to identify their stolen property and the same can be releases after getting appropriate release orders from the court of law.