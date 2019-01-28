6 athletes, 2 coaches selected for two international events

Srinagar 27th Jan:
In its selection committee meeting, held here on Saturday, Winter Games Association of J&K expressed its gratitude to Indian Olympic Association, New Delhi for selecting five junior winter sports athletes of J&K for their tourney to Russia and another skier to Sweden. The selection of athletes was made fairly on their merit as per their performance in the last State Championship held in March 2018.
Four junior alpine skiers, Malaika, Syedah Azha, Shaib Malik, Mir Ahmad and one Snowboarder, Tajamal Farooq have been selected by Indian Olympic Association to represent the country in First Children of Asia Winter International Sports Games, to be held in Sakhalin - Russia from 8th to 17th February this year.
Five more children from Himachal are in the Indian contingent. The team will be accompanied by Hafeeza Hassan as Lady Coach/Leader and Hira Lal as Men Coach. Rakesh Sharma, former IAS officer is Chief de Mission and Roop Chand Negi, President WGAHP would accompany the team as Manager. Five more athletes of Himachal in the Indian Contingent. Notably Hafeeza was a member on first Asian Winter Games held in Japan in mid 1980s and then accompanied Indian teams as Leader/Coach couple of times. She has won many medals at National levels. The team will take part in Slalom and Giant slalom events, while the snowboarder would compete in all events of Hard and Soft Boards.
General Secretary WGAJK Muhammad Yusuf has expressed optimism that the children will bring home a few medals.
Appreciably another alpine ski racer Arif Mohammad Khan has been selected to represent the country in the World Ski Championship to be held at Are in Sweden in first week of February. Arif is presently a top ranking skier of the country who has participated in scores of international ski championships since his childhood.
He has bagged two medals in SAF Games, held at Auli but has never been rewarded by the state, complained by General Secretary WGAJK.
He will be accompanied by Shabir Ahmad Wani as Coach/Leader.
Shabir has also represented the country in Asian and World ski Championships number of times. The Association has requested the Sports Council to facilitate them so that they could take part in the said prestigious championship.
President, WGAJK, Mohammad Abbas Wani has expressed his delight for the selection of our six athletes and two coaches. He further said that it is a proud moment for the state that such a largest contingent of winter sports athletes are taking part in two different major international sporting events this year. He further informed that the Association has few other major programs in hand. He wished that the J&K Sports Council and Tourism Deptt must come forward to extend their helping hand to the association