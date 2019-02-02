6% annual fee hike in Pvt schools too little: PSAJK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 01:
Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) Friday termed the government’s decision to allow 6% fee hike annually in private schools as ‘too little.’
The association also expressed shock at the government decision to stop private schools from charging one-time admission fee from the students. “The same will crush the private sector and hurt the growth of the education sector in a big way,” PSAJK said adding the 6% fee hike is nothing when compared to the rise of prices in the market.
“As per the Government order dated 2006 schools were enhancing fee 10% annually. However, in the backdrop of 2014 floods the then government revoked this order and assured us that comprehensive education policy will be framed,” said G N Var, Chairman PSAJK.
“We are still waiting for that policy. In 2017 the government allowed us 8% fee hike annually however because of an ambiguous order from FFC (Fee Fixation Committee) the association sought clear directions,” Var said.
The Association also said that due to fall of government it took time and now the government has allowed us 6% hike which is too little as we can't meet the market inflation and can't pay 10% salary hike to our staff.”
Var said, “The FFC should have followed all India models, wherein 8-15 % fee hike is allowed. We want the government to allow us to charge 10% annually as per the Government order of 2006 and also one-time admission fee as is the norm.”