5th ski course concludes at IISM Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg:
Despite tension among India and Pakistan people have no fear to visit Kashmir and learn skiing at Gulmarg. This was proved today by Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) where 80 students from all over the country completed their ski training. They were happy and satisfied to come to Kashmir to learn skiing.
In an impressive graduation ceremony students were awarded prizes and certificates by Gen A. Kaushik, Commandant of HAWS at IISM. Principal of the Institute JS Dhillon welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries including parents of students from different parts of the valley.
He said Institute does not only teach the skill of skiing in its courses but also develops overall personality of its students.
“Young children discover their talents and learn to face all challenges of life independently when they stay away from their parents in extreme cold climate.”
The Institute has a best centrally heated building where students are provided all comforts during the courses. It also has best imported ski equipment and grooming machines which enables its students to learn world class skiing techniques. It has best ski Instructors who are admired by all students.
Gen Kaushik appreciated the efforts of Dhillon and his team for not only revive the Institute but also making it one of the world class and best in South East Asia.
He said IISM provided state of the art ski training and children learn many leadership qualities in this Institute during the courses. He said all students must be aware of fragile ecosystem of our mountains and must put efforts to save it for the coming generations.
Dhillon said that the bonding developed amongst students during these courses will last for the rest of their lives. He said all students of IISM come ambassadors of this Institute and of the Kashmir and spread the goodwill of Kashmir and its people in each part of the country. He said Kashmir is very safe for tourist and Kashmiri people are the most hospitable on the globe.
Institute runs six ski courses in each winter which are always oversubscribed due to high standers of training and administration by the Institute. Children were very happy on completion of their training. Parents including cardio specialist Dr. Tak from Pulwama were all praise for the Principal who has not only imparted excellent training to their children but also for reviving and making this Institute a world class asset for the country. Institute will conduct one more ski course for which students from all over the country are joining. Institute is contributing immensely towards the promotion of adventure tourism in Kashmir and bringing Gulmarg on the map of world ski destination.