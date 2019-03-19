5th, 6th semester undergraduate students demand relaxation in syllabi

March 19, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Undergraduate students of 5th and 6th semester Monday demanded 50 percent reduction in syllabus following University of Kashmir’s (KU) decision to jointly hold these examinations.

The students said they cannot complete the prescribed syllabi as the volume of syllabi in these semesters is very comprehensive.

One of the students, Javid Ahmad of Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management (IITM), Hyderpora said, “The KU authorities have decided to compensate the academic losses of undergraduate 5th and 6th semester students by holding the examinations of both semesters jointly.”

Speaking during a protest demonstration here in Press Enclave, Ahmad said they (KU authorities) are not considering the burden on students—keeping the syllabi of both semesters in view we want authorities to reduce it by 50 percent.

Another student of Government Women’s College, M.A Road said, “The volume of the syllabi in both semesters is vast and will take at least a year to complete it.”

She said, “If KU wants to save our career, then they must give us syllabi relaxation so that our careers are not ruined.”

The students also said that they are currently studying in 5th semester and the KU authorities have declared results of only first semester so far. “The students who would have any backlog will definitely lose one academic year,” students said.

The undergrad BCA students said they have to prepare a project too and now they are confused whether we will concentrate on examinations or projects.

Pertinently, the KU has decided to hold the exams of both semesters in the month of August.