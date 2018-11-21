About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

5o killed, 70 injured in suicide attack in Kabul

Published at November 21, 2018 11:21 AM 0Comment(s)807views


5o killed, 70 injured in suicide attack in Kabul

Agencies

Kabul

At least 50 people were and more than 70 others injured after a suicide bomber blew himself at a hall in Kabul, Afghanistan where hundreds of religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place inside the Uranus wedding hall where hundreds of ulema (Islamic scholars) and people were gathered to observe Mawlid and recite passages from the Quran, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid said.

He said that police had not been advised of a need for security beforehand.

Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani blamed the "unpardonable crime" on the "enemies of Islam."

"Once again, the terrorists have acted against the teachings of the Prophet," he said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack, while the Taliban, denying their involvement.

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top