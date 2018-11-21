5o killed, 70 injured in suicide attack in Kabul

AgenciesKabul
At least 50 people were and more than 70 others injured after a suicide bomber blew himself at a hall in Kabul, Afghanistan where hundreds of religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday on Tuesday, officials said.
The attack took place inside the Uranus wedding hall where hundreds of ulema (Islamic scholars) and people were gathered to observe Mawlid and recite passages from the Quran, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid said.
He said that police had not been advised of a need for security beforehand.
Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani blamed the "unpardonable crime" on the "enemies of Islam."
"Once again, the terrorists have acted against the teachings of the Prophet," he said in a statement.
No group has claimed responsibility of the attack, while the Taliban, denying their involvement.
