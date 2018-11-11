5G to be expected on world's longest cross-sea bridge in China

RK Web News Srinagar
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, touted to be the world's longest cross-sea bridge, is expected to have 5G service in the future, the structure's network operator said.
The 55-km bridge that opened last month connects the mainland province of Guangdong with China's two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macao.
"The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge now has good coverage of 4G service. Experts and workers have overcome the difficulties of a complex construction environment and the lack of an optical fibre to provide tailored 4G solutions for the bridge and prepare for the future upgrading of 5G service," Fang Zheng, vice general manager of the WLAN office of ZTE Corp, was quoted by as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.