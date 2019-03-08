590 vehicles compounded, 17 seized at Kathua

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic Police Rural compounded 590 vehicles and seized seventeen others during a special drive launched against violators here.

As per an official, supervised by Senior Superintendent Traffic Police Rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, along with Dy. SP Traffic Samba Kathua Behari Lal, the drive was conducted against overloading in passenger buses, dumpers, without crash helmets and other visible offences.

As per a handout, 520 vehicles were compound challaned, 70 were court challaned, 17 were seized under offence 207/ MVA and a fine of amount Rs.50000 was realized from the violators. Besides, a number of vehicles were booked under various visible offences like driving without DL, Use of Mobile Phone while driving, without crash helmet, triple riding, over speeding etc. in which innocent human lives are directly involved.

Meanwhile, after a survey of roads traffic authorities imposed restriction on some routes for hassle free and smooth conduct of vehicular traffic in District Kathua, the official added.