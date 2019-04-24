59 percent migrants vote in Jammu for Anantnag LS seat

April 24, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Overall 59 percent Kashmiri Pandit and other migrants voted at 21 polling stations established across Jammu district for Anantnag parliamentary seat on Tuesday.

“We had established 21 polling stations in Jammu districts where 4015 voters casted their votes including male 2189 and female 1826,” said Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for Migrants, Pankaj Anand, while speaking to Rising Kashmir said.

Anand said that a total of Kashmir migrants i.e. 6745 votes were enrolled as voters, and 4015 came up to cast their vote.

“The polling process ended peacefully,” he said. Pertinently, Kashmiri Migrant voters held a protest demonstration in Jagti after some of them did not find their names in the voting list.

They alleged that they had filled M-Form, despite that their names were not included in the voting list. The protesters alleged discrimination with the Kashmiri Pandits and demanded that formality of M-Form to be ended.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, a migrant voter, wishing anonymity, said, “Today, I have cast my vote for Anantnag at a polling station here. We want our honorable return to Kashmir Valley.”

“We were employed under Prime Minister Package in Anantnag. I am here from last nine years with my family. We are facing problem of accommodation. In one room, we are accommodating two families. Despite all odds, we are staying in Kashmir because we love this place,” said the Kashmiri Pandit voter, who is employed under PM Package.

He said that “We are living in a miserable condition. We have highlighted our problem to National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Congress Party too in Kashmir but they gave not heed.”

“Come and see the condition of accommodation. Two different families have been living here. There is no privacy. We are sharing kitchen too,” he said, while demanding accommodations for Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir valley.

“We want to stay in Kashmir. Those in Jammu also want their respectable return to Kashmir. Government should construct more accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits. We don’t have security issues. Local Kashmiri Muslims support us,” said the Migrant employee who is posted in Anantnag.

In three room Government quarter, he claimed, “Six KP families have been sharing rooms i.e one room is shared by two families. But, no one is ready to redress our grievance.”

President of Kashmiri Pandit Migrant employees in Mattan Transit Camp, Ranjan Zutshi told Rising Kashmir that all the political parties have ignored them and their issues. “Today, we have voted for development and peace in Kashmir.”

“We want dignified return to Kashmir Valley. Those living in Kashmir after employment under Prime Minister Package since 2010 lack proper accommodation,” said Zutshi.

He said that they in Kashmir with active support from the locals. “I was looking after rehabilitation and militancy victims in four districts of South Kashmir. I visited many sensitive areas, but no one harmed me. We have good relations with the Kashmiri Muslims,” said Zutshi ver phone.

“All the political parties have no concern about our suffering. Whether it was National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or Congress Party, they contacted us, but we did not give them response because they failed to fulfill promises, they made prior to elections in the past too.”

He said that it is also a fact that in 2016 unrest in Kashmir PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti helped them.

“We love our Kashmir. This is a fact. I am staying with a Muslim family. They had invited me to stay with them,” he told Rising Kashmir.

Zutshi was staying with a Kashmiri Muslim family in Pahalgam. “I am 67. He (Zutshi) is like my child. We have no differences on the bases of religion in Kashmir. We are one irrespective of religious identities. Some political parties want to create differences, but Kashmiries have no differences with each other. Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims are part of one culture,” Ghulam Ahmed Dar, a Kashmiri Muslim from Pahalgam in whose resident Zutshi was staying, said over phone