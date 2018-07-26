581 militants killed in JK since 2015: GoI

69 forces personnel die in ceasefire violations in over 3 yrs
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, July 25:
The forces have killed 581 militants since 2015 while 69 personnel died in ceasefire violations, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
“In 2015, 108 militants were killed by forces followed by 150 in 2016, 213 in 2017 and 110 in 2018 (up to July 22),” Bhamre said in a written response to a question in the Lower House.
He said 44 army men personnel and 25 BSF personnel were killed in ceasefire violations since 2015.
The LoC and the India-Pakistan border in J&K have been volatile. In May, the Director Generals of Military Operation (DGMO) of India and Pakistan agreed to restore peace along the LoC.
Bhamre said as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) database on military expenditure, the military spending of China stood at USD 2,16,031.30 million and USD 2,28,230.70 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. On the other hand, India spent USD 56,637.60 million and USD 63,923.70 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
Replying to another question, he said there was 17,57,055.324 acres of defence land. Nearly 8,38,987.292 acres of land was acquired by the Defence Ministry after independence, he added.