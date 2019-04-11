About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

In the first phase of polling in Jammu and Baramulla Parliamentary constituencies of J&K the total voter turnout was 57.31 percent,  Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)  J&K Shailendra Kumar said on Thursday.

The CEO said that Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, spread over four districts of Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch, with 20 assembly segments, recorded a huge overall voter turnout of 72.16 percent.

The voter turnout was highest in Samba District at 75.07 percent followed by 74.50 percent in Jammu district, while twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri recorded 70.40 percent and 65.70 percent, respectively, the CEO informed.

Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency comprising three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, having 15 Assembly segments, recorded 34.61 percent polling- with highest turnout of 51.7 percent in Kupwara district.  

